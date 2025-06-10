Sri Lanka's Prison Pardon Scandal: High-Profile Arrests and Allegations

The Commissioner General of Prisons in Sri Lanka, Thushara Upuldeniya, finds himself embroiled in a mounting scandal. He was remanded until Wednesday, following a suspension for alleged abuses of the presidential pardon process, known in Sri Lanka for its rigorous judicial oversight.

Upuldeniya's arrest came on Monday, when he was taken into custody by the police's Crime Investigation Department (CID). Initial investigations by the CID raise serious questions about whether certain convicts were improperly released. This arrest was quickly followed by that of Mohan Karunarathna, head of Anuradhapura's northern central prison.

The fallout from the allegations has prompted President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to order a comprehensive probe. This comes after claims in Parliament that a convict released under a supposed presidential pardon was not on any official list. According to Sri Lanka's constitution, the President's authority to grant pardons includes strict procedural safeguards. Dissanayake confirmed that preliminary evidence suggests misconduct.

