Tragedy Strikes in Nogent: Student Allegedly Stabs School Assistant

A 14-year-old student in Nogent, France, is under investigation for allegedly stabbing a 31-year-old school assistant to death. The tragic incident occurred during bag checks at a school. President Emmanuel Macron called the violence senseless and promised to tackle crime. The nation mourns as officials address the weapon threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events in Nogent, France, a 14-year-old student is being questioned by police for allegedly stabbing a 31-year-old school assistant to death. The incident occurred during routine bag checks outside a local school, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Authorities are holding the teenager at the Nogent gendarmerie for questioning. President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences and outrage over the crime, labeling it a senseless act of violence while vowing that the government will intensify efforts to reduce crime.

Chaumont's public prosecutor Denis Devallois confirmed the involvement of a knife in the attack. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou emphasized the urgent need to address the growing threat of bladed weapons among youth, calling for a concerted effort to consider it a public enemy.

