Left Menu

DDA Challenges RERA Registration for Housing Projects

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the directive from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to register its housing projects. DDA contends that it is distinct from private developers and claims exemption under the Real Estate Act's registration requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:55 IST
DDA Challenges RERA Registration for Housing Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken legal action against the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) over its directive mandating the registration of DDA's housing projects.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notices to RERA and the Centre in response to DDA's plea, seeking their comments on the registration order.

DDA's legal team contends that the Authority operates under separate regulations, exempting them from RERA's requirements, and argues its distinct role compared to commercial developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025