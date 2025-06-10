DDA Challenges RERA Registration for Housing Projects

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken legal action against the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) over its directive mandating the registration of DDA's housing projects.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notices to RERA and the Centre in response to DDA's plea, seeking their comments on the registration order.

DDA's legal team contends that the Authority operates under separate regulations, exempting them from RERA's requirements, and argues its distinct role compared to commercial developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)