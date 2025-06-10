DDA Challenges RERA Registration for Housing Projects
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the directive from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to register its housing projects. DDA contends that it is distinct from private developers and claims exemption under the Real Estate Act's registration requirements.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken legal action against the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) over its directive mandating the registration of DDA's housing projects.
Justice Sachin Datta issued notices to RERA and the Centre in response to DDA's plea, seeking their comments on the registration order.
DDA's legal team contends that the Authority operates under separate regulations, exempting them from RERA's requirements, and argues its distinct role compared to commercial developers.
