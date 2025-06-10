NZ Launches $35M Tourism Growth Roadmap to Double Sector's Value

In a major boost to New Zealand’s tourism sector, the Government has announced a $35 million investment to implement the first stage of its new Tourism Growth Roadmap, a comprehensive plan aimed at doubling the economic value of tourism in the years to come. This strategic initiative, unveiled by Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston, focuses on growing international visitor numbers, supporting regional capacity, and strengthening tourism-related infrastructure across the country.

Driving Economic Value Through Tourism

Minister Upston underscored the crucial contribution international tourists make to New Zealand's economy, from large-scale spending on experiences and activities to everyday purchases in local hospitality venues.

“International visitors bring billions of dollars into New Zealand,” said Upston. “We want to welcome more tourists to our beautiful country, while also ensuring that our regions are well-equipped to support them. This plan is about sustainable growth, strengthening the infrastructure and support systems so that tourism benefits are shared across the entire nation.”

Key Investments Under the Roadmap

The $35 million investment will be used to launch and support a range of targeted initiatives in the 2025/26 financial year:

$6 million for international marketing in new and emerging tourism markets, aimed at diversifying source markets beyond traditional visitor bases.

$3 million to increase business event hosting, attracting conferences and incentive travel that bring high-value visitors year-round.

$5 million towards the Major Events Fund, which supports globally recognized events that stimulate local economies and global interest.

These new allocations build on recent tourism funding, including: $13.5 million for international tourism marketing, announced earlier to solidify New Zealand’s competitive presence globally. $4 million to enhance the visitor experience along the iconic Milford Road corridor, a major tourism artery.



Upston noted that this initial stage is part of a broader plan that will evolve over time. “Recent tourism funding has focused on boosting visitor numbers. As we achieve those targets, we’ll pivot to investing in the systems and communities that support those visitors.”

Community and Environmental Support

The roadmap’s funding comes from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL), a charge applied to most international visitors to New Zealand. This levy ensures that tourists contribute directly to the upkeep of public services, infrastructure, and conservation initiatives that enhance their travel experience and benefit local communities.

By reinvesting these funds into the industry, the government aims to build resilient, visitor-friendly regions that are environmentally conscious and culturally enriching. The roadmap is designed to reinforce New Zealand’s global reputation as a safe, clean, and hospitable destination while spreading the benefits of tourism beyond major cities.

A Collaborative Vision for the Future

Minister Upston emphasized that industry collaboration will be vital to the success of the roadmap. “The Government must work hand-in-hand with operators, regional authorities, and communities to unlock the full potential of our tourism sector. This isn’t just about attracting more visitors—it’s about ensuring they’re welcomed, supported, and inspired to return.”

The roadmap sets the stage for long-term sustainable tourism that strengthens New Zealand’s economy, preserves its natural treasures, and enhances community well-being. As part of the Government’s broader economic strategy, this plan affirms the vital role of tourism in achieving national prosperity.