Bihar Advances Tribal Welfare with Modern Housing Initiative

In a significant move to uplift the socio-economic standards of nine Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in Bihar, the state government has announced a plan to grant pucca houses equipped with modern facilities.

This development follows the approval of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan by Bihar's cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Additionally, measures to digitally streamline birth and death registration were introduced, highlighting the government's focus on administrative efficiency and citizen convenience.

