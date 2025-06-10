Left Menu

Bihar Advances Tribal Welfare with Modern Housing Initiative

The Bihar government has approved a plan to provide pucca houses with modern amenities to nine Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Under the PM-JANMAN scheme, 1,308 tribal families in 10 districts will receive financial assistance for housing and toilets. New rules for digital birth and death certificates were also approved.

In a significant move to uplift the socio-economic standards of nine Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in Bihar, the state government has announced a plan to grant pucca houses equipped with modern facilities.

This development follows the approval of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan by Bihar's cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Additionally, measures to digitally streamline birth and death registration were introduced, highlighting the government's focus on administrative efficiency and citizen convenience.

