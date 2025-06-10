Controversial Aid Distribution Sparks Debate in Gaza
The U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) launched a disputed aid distribution model in Gaza, criticized by the U.N. as dangerous and non-compliant with impartiality rules. Despite distributing substantial aid, the plan has faced lethal altercations and condemnation over issues of neutrality and access to vulnerable populations.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the U.S. and Israel, has commenced a contentious aid distribution initiative in Gaza that bypasses traditional relief frameworks.
This new approach has come under fire from the United Nations, which denounces it as inadequate and a violation of international principles of aid neutrality and impartiality.
Despite assurances of distributing vital supplies, the GHF's model has been marred by violence and criticized for leaving vulnerable populations without much-needed assistance.
