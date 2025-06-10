Controversial Aid Distribution Sparks Debate in Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the U.S. and Israel, has commenced a contentious aid distribution initiative in Gaza that bypasses traditional relief frameworks.

This new approach has come under fire from the United Nations, which denounces it as inadequate and a violation of international principles of aid neutrality and impartiality.

Despite assurances of distributing vital supplies, the GHF's model has been marred by violence and criticized for leaving vulnerable populations without much-needed assistance.

