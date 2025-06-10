Israeli Naval Strikes on Yemen's Houthis Tensions Rise

Israel has heightened its military efforts against Yemen's Houthis, dispatching naval forces to target the strategic port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea. This escalation follows persistent attacks orchestrated by the Iranian-aligned group, whose actions threaten regional stability.

The Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, issued a stark warning to the Houthi organization, cautioning that continued aggression would result in a severe military response, including naval and air blockades. In a unique operation, Israeli naval forces executed a long-range strike, aiming to disrupt weapon smuggling routes used by the Houthis.

British security firm Ambrey reported that merchant vessels in the vicinity of the strikes were unharmed but advised them to reduce deck movements as a precaution. The ongoing conflict, tied to broader Middle Eastern tensions, echoes across global trade routes affected by the conflict's ripple effects. The Houthis, backed by Iran, persist as a significant militant force in the region.