Israeli Naval Strikes on Yemen's Houthis Tensions Rise

Israel has intensified military actions against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, deploying naval and air power to target the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. In response to ongoing hostilities, Israel warns of blockades. The strikes aim to diminish Houthi capabilities, and maritime advisories urge caution near affected ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has heightened its military efforts against Yemen's Houthis, dispatching naval forces to target the strategic port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea. This escalation follows persistent attacks orchestrated by the Iranian-aligned group, whose actions threaten regional stability.

The Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, issued a stark warning to the Houthi organization, cautioning that continued aggression would result in a severe military response, including naval and air blockades. In a unique operation, Israeli naval forces executed a long-range strike, aiming to disrupt weapon smuggling routes used by the Houthis.

British security firm Ambrey reported that merchant vessels in the vicinity of the strikes were unharmed but advised them to reduce deck movements as a precaution. The ongoing conflict, tied to broader Middle Eastern tensions, echoes across global trade routes affected by the conflict's ripple effects. The Houthis, backed by Iran, persist as a significant militant force in the region.

