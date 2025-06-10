Ukrainian Refugees: Boosting Poland's Economy Amid Challenges
Ukrainian refugees in Poland have boosted the economy and not harmed local employment or wages, as reported by UNHCR and Deloitte. Despite public sentiment against the influx, their presence raised GDP by 2.7% in 2024, highlighting their positive impact and potential for further growth if integrated better.
A recent report by UNHCR and Deloitte highlights the remarkable economic contributions of Ukrainian refugees to Poland. Contrary to public concerns, their presence has not led to increased unemployment or lower wages for Polish workers. Instead, their integration has significantly bolstered the country's economy.
Since the Russian invasion, more than a million Ukrainians have sought refuge in Poland. Despite political rhetoric suggesting otherwise, they have proved to be an asset rather than a burden, increasing Poland's GDP by 2.7% in 2024 by immediately joining the workforce and starting small businesses.
The report underscores the potential for even greater economic benefits, estimating that improved integration of Ukrainian refugees could yield an additional 6 billion zlotys annually. However, language barriers and mismatched employment remain challenges to realizing this potential.
