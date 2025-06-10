From Coast to Deep Sea: India Unveils Multi-Pronged Ocean Strategy at UNOC3

India underscored its growing global leadership in both marine conservation and counter-terrorism policy through two high-profile international engagements: the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) held in Nice, France, and the National Security & Terrorism Dialogue in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Spearheaded by Union Minister of Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, India’s strong presence in these events highlighted its commitment to sustainable development, maritime innovation, and decisive national security strategy.

India’s Bold Ocean Health Agenda at UNOC3

At UNOC3, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, Dr. Jitendra Singh called for urgent global action to conserve marine ecosystems and combat ocean degradation. In line with the conference theme—“Accelerating Action and Mobilizing All Actors to Conserve and Sustainably Use the Ocean”—India made a compelling case for deeper multilateral commitments through science and innovation.

Key Indian Initiatives Unveiled:

Samudrayaan Deep Ocean Mission: India’s first manned submersible to reach depths of 6,000 meters is set for deployment by 2026. This milestone reflects a giant leap in India’s oceanographic capabilities and supports deep-sea mineral and biodiversity research.

SAHAV Digital Ocean Portal: A data-sharing platform to enhance marine resource management and promote ocean transparency.

Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar Campaign: More than 1,000 km of coastline cleaned, and 50,000 tonnes of plastic waste removed since 2022.

Marine Protected Areas Expansion: Now covering 6.6% of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), contributing to global biodiversity targets.

Climate Resilience Measures: Restoration of 10,000+ hectares of mangroves and deployment of nature-based shoreline protection strategies.

Blue Economy Showcase: $80 billion in port-led infrastructure via the Sagarmala Programme and $2.5 billion in fisheries investment under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, with a reported 10% rise in fish production since 2022.

India also backed the swift ratification of the BBNJ Agreement (Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction) and strongly advocated for a legally binding Global Plastics Treaty to combat marine litter.

Diplomatic Leadership on Display:

India co-led high-level sessions like the “Blue Talks” with France and Costa Rica and co-hosted an India-Norway side session on Marine Spatial Planning, solidifying its reputation as a thought leader in marine governance.

Calling for a comprehensive ‘Nice Ocean Action Plan’, Dr. Singh reiterated, “The ocean is our shared heritage and responsibility,” encouraging collaborative investment in sustainable ocean technologies.

Rajnath Singh Highlights India’s Resolve on National Security and Anti-Terrorism

Meanwhile, at a national dialogue in Dehradun, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh delivered a fiery and resolute address on “National Security & Terrorism,” outlining India’s evolving security doctrine and citing the recent Operation Sindoor as a turning point in counter-terrorism.

Operation Sindoor: A Historic Anti-Terror Response

Conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in J&K, Operation Sindoor was described by the Minister as “the biggest action against terrorism in India’s history.” The strike dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, sending a clear message about India’s readiness to eliminate threats at the source.

Key Messages from the Defence Minister:

Post-Article 370 J&K Progress: Despite external attempts to destabilize Kashmir, development projects like the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway showcase peace and progress in the region.

Rejection of Terror Justifications: Singh declared, “No human objective can ever be achieved through bloodshed and violence,” branding Pakistan as the “Father of Global Terrorism.”

Condemnation of UNSC Appointment: He criticized the appointment of Pakistan as Vice-Chair of the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee, calling it a “mockery” of global justice.

Appeal for Strategic Pressure: Singh urged the international community to cut foreign aid to Pakistan, noting, “Funding Pakistan means funding the infrastructure of terrorism.”

Made-in-India Defence Empowerment: India has become self-reliant in defence, with the production of systems like Agni, Prithvi, BrahMos, and INS Vikrant. Defence production has jumped from ₹40,000 crore in 2014 to ₹1.3 lakh crore in FY 2024–25, with exports to nearly 100 countries.

Information Warfare and Social Vigilance

Addressing the emerging threat of information warfare, Singh warned against the spread of fake news and manipulated content, which was weaponized during Operation Sindoor. He encouraged citizens to become “social soldiers” and the media to prioritize accuracy over virality, emphasizing that national security now extends beyond borders to the cyber and cognitive domains.

Convergence of National and Global Leadership

The dual-pronged message from India—marine sustainability at UNOC3 and zero-tolerance towards terrorism at the Dehradun Dialogue—clearly signals India’s intent to take on a leading role in shaping global policy on issues that transcend borders.

While India pushes for a cleaner, healthier ocean future, it also calls for a world united against terrorism, grounded in peace, progress, and shared prosperity.