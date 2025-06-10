Venezuelans Seek Justice: Legal Battle Against Wartime Deportation

The Trump administration is contesting a court decision that allows hundreds of deported Venezuelans to challenge their detentions. An appeal has been filed following U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's ruling that migrants deported under a wartime law could pursue legal action.

The judge stopped short of instructing the government to return the Venezuelan migrants held in El Salvador to the United States. However, he mandated that the administration present a plan within a week to support these legal challenges, known as habeas corpus petitions.

The deportations, executed in March, followed President Donald Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, targeting alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang, bypassing standard immigration protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)