Left Menu

Venezuelans Seek Justice: Legal Battle Against Wartime Deportation

The Trump administration appealed a decision mandating that deported Venezuelans can challenge their detentions. Despite the ruling, the administration was not ordered to return the migrants currently imprisoned in El Salvador but must detail how they will support the legal challenges within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:12 IST
Venezuelans Seek Justice: Legal Battle Against Wartime Deportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is contesting a court decision that allows hundreds of deported Venezuelans to challenge their detentions. An appeal has been filed following U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's ruling that migrants deported under a wartime law could pursue legal action.

The judge stopped short of instructing the government to return the Venezuelan migrants held in El Salvador to the United States. However, he mandated that the administration present a plan within a week to support these legal challenges, known as habeas corpus petitions.

The deportations, executed in March, followed President Donald Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, targeting alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang, bypassing standard immigration protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025