Tragedy Strikes Graz: School Shooting Leaves Devastation

In Graz, Austria, a 21-year-old man carried out a school shooting, killing nine, including seven students, and wounded 12 others, some critically. The assailant, who had legally owned two weapons, took his own life. The incident has deeply shocked Austria, sparking widespread grief and condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Graz | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Austrian authorities have confirmed that a 21-year-old man carried out a horrifying school shooting in Graz, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals, including seven students. The suspect, who had legally owned two firearms, later committed suicide in a bathroom. The tragedy also left 12 others injured, some of them seriously.

The shooting unfolded at the BORG Dreierschutzengasse high school, located approximately one kilometre from Graz's historic centre. The city's mayor, Elke Kahr, expressed deep sorrow, describing the incident as a 'terrible tragedy.' Emergency services, including special police forces, swiftly responded to the scene, securing the area and evacuating the school by 11:30 a.m.

The shocking event has sent ripples across Austria. Chancellor Christian Stocker and President Alexander Van der Bellen have conveyed their condolences, highlighting the profound grief felt nationwide. The European Commission's President, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized the symbolic importance of schools as places of hope and condemned the senseless violence.

