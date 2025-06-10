Left Menu

Government Agencies Probe Foreign Influence on Elon Musk

The U.S. government investigated foreign nationals visiting Elon Musk's properties amid concerns over potential influence attempts. The probe involved Homeland Security and the Justice Department, focusing on Eastern European visitors. Although no charges were filed, officials remain cautious about foreign influence in government affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:24 IST
Government Agencies Probe Foreign Influence on Elon Musk
Elon Musk

The U.S. government has been tracking visits by foreign nationals to Elon Musk's properties due to concerns regarding potential influence attempts on the tech billionaire. The Wall Street Journal reported the investigation, citing insiders privy to the matter.

Conducted between 2022 and 2023, the probe involved the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department. It focused particularly on visitors from Eastern Europe and other regions, given Musk's extensive involvement with sensitive government contracts and his global relationships with high-ranking officials.

Despite the intensity of the investigation, no charges were filed, and the current status remains uncertain. Notably, Musk was appointed by former President Trump to spearhead a government reduction initiative. Officials have expressed apprehension over foreign influence within U.S. governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025