Government Agencies Probe Foreign Influence on Elon Musk
The U.S. government investigated foreign nationals visiting Elon Musk's properties amid concerns over potential influence attempts. The probe involved Homeland Security and the Justice Department, focusing on Eastern European visitors. Although no charges were filed, officials remain cautious about foreign influence in government affairs.
The U.S. government has been tracking visits by foreign nationals to Elon Musk's properties due to concerns regarding potential influence attempts on the tech billionaire. The Wall Street Journal reported the investigation, citing insiders privy to the matter.
Conducted between 2022 and 2023, the probe involved the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department. It focused particularly on visitors from Eastern Europe and other regions, given Musk's extensive involvement with sensitive government contracts and his global relationships with high-ranking officials.
Despite the intensity of the investigation, no charges were filed, and the current status remains uncertain. Notably, Musk was appointed by former President Trump to spearhead a government reduction initiative. Officials have expressed apprehension over foreign influence within U.S. governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
