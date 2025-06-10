Tragedy Strikes Graz: School Shooting Devastates Austrian City

A tragic shooting unfolded in Graz, Austria's second-largest city, when a former student opened fire at a local school, resulting in nine fatalities and at least 12 injuries. The shooter, a 21-year-old man, later took his own life.

The incident occurred at the BORG Dreierschutzengasse high school around 10 a.m. Authorities have confirmed that the shooter legally owned two weapons and was not previously known to police. Even as the investigation continues, the motive behind the assault remains unknown.

Austrian leaders have declared three days of national mourning in the aftermath of the tragedy, with officials expressing sadness and shock. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reflected on the violence, highlighting the symbolic nature of schools as places of youth and hope.