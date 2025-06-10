Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Graz: School Shooting Devastates Austrian City

A 21-year-old former student carried out a tragic shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, killing nine and injuring 12 before taking his life. The motive remains unknown. Austria declared three days of national mourning as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Graz | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes Graz: School Shooting Devastates Austrian City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

A tragic shooting unfolded in Graz, Austria's second-largest city, when a former student opened fire at a local school, resulting in nine fatalities and at least 12 injuries. The shooter, a 21-year-old man, later took his own life.

The incident occurred at the BORG Dreierschutzengasse high school around 10 a.m. Authorities have confirmed that the shooter legally owned two weapons and was not previously known to police. Even as the investigation continues, the motive behind the assault remains unknown.

Austrian leaders have declared three days of national mourning in the aftermath of the tragedy, with officials expressing sadness and shock. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reflected on the violence, highlighting the symbolic nature of schools as places of youth and hope.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025