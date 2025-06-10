Tragedy in Graz: Austria's Darkest School Shooting

A former pupil killed nine people before turning the gun on himself in a secondary school shooting in Graz, Austria, marking the worst incident of its kind in the nation's modern history.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed the fatalities, alongside 12 injuries, with most victims being students. While the shooter's motive remains undisclosed, police have indicated he acted alone.

Chancellor Christian Stocker announced a national mourning period, calling the shooting a 'national tragedy'. Police continue to investigate while providing support to victims' families.