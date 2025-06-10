Tragedy in Graz: Austria's Darkest School Shooting
A 21-year-old former pupil killed nine people and injured 12 at a secondary school in Graz, Austria, marking the country's worst school shooting. The shooter was found dead and the motive remains unknown. Authorities have declared three days of national mourning as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:30 IST
A former pupil killed nine people before turning the gun on himself in a secondary school shooting in Graz, Austria, marking the worst incident of its kind in the nation's modern history.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed the fatalities, alongside 12 injuries, with most victims being students. While the shooter's motive remains undisclosed, police have indicated he acted alone.
Chancellor Christian Stocker announced a national mourning period, calling the shooting a 'national tragedy'. Police continue to investigate while providing support to victims' families.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Government Extends Support to Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families
AAP's Peaceful Protest for Pakistani Shelling Victims: A Call for Justice
Delhi Government Offers Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Families
Justice Delivered: Landmark Appointments for 1984 Riot Victims
Assam Government Extends Support to Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families