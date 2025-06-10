Left Menu

Tragedy in Graz: Austria's Darkest School Shooting

A 21-year-old former pupil killed nine people and injured 12 at a secondary school in Graz, Austria, marking the country's worst school shooting. The shooter was found dead and the motive remains unknown. Authorities have declared three days of national mourning as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:30 IST
Tragedy in Graz: Austria's Darkest School Shooting

A former pupil killed nine people before turning the gun on himself in a secondary school shooting in Graz, Austria, marking the worst incident of its kind in the nation's modern history.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed the fatalities, alongside 12 injuries, with most victims being students. While the shooter's motive remains undisclosed, police have indicated he acted alone.

Chancellor Christian Stocker announced a national mourning period, calling the shooting a 'national tragedy'. Police continue to investigate while providing support to victims' families.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025