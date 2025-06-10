Left Menu

Greta Thunberg's Deported Mission: Sailing into Controversy

Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel after attempting to break the Gaza blockade with fellow activists. The group was intercepted by the Israeli navy and deported, sparking accusations of unlawful detention and international law violations. Thunberg criticized Israel, defending her humanitarian mission, as Israeli officials dismissed it as a gimmick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:32 IST
Greta Thunberg's Deported Mission: Sailing into Controversy
Greta Thunberg

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg faced deportation from Israel on Tuesday after Israeli naval forces prevented her from sailing to Gaza. Her attempt to breach a long-standing blockade, along with other pro-Palestinian activists, resulted in Israeli authorities detaining the group. Thunberg's quick deportation was followed by a sharp rebuke of Israel's actions.

Israeli officials captured the aid vessel intended to deliver supplies to Gaza, claiming it was a publicity stunt aiding Hamas. The Israeli Foreign Ministry downplayed the mission as ineffective. Thunberg countered their claims, asserting that her efforts were part of a larger humanitarian cause.

Greta Thunberg, renowned for her climate advocacy, reiterated her commitment to peaceful activism, despite the blockade's challenges. Her next destination remains uncertain, though she expressed a possible return to Sweden. The confrontation underscores ongoing tensions surrounding Gaza and humanitarian interventions.

