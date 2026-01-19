You will be actors, producers, directors and audience of 'Viksit Bharat': Navy chief to youth

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday used the metaphor of cinema to underscore the role of the country's youth in building a 'Viksit Bharat', saying they would be its ''actors, producers, directors, and many times its audience too'' in this journey.

In his address to a gathering of NCC cadets here, he cited tennis great Roger Federer to emphasise the importance of hard work and perseverance, and recalled the valour and sacrifice made by Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal in the 1971 war to drive home the value of moral courage.

The Navy chief, earlier in the day, visited the National Cadet Corps' (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment.

In his address, he also highlighted the exemplary contribution made by nearly 72,000 NCC cadets in civil defence efforts during Operation Sindoor. He appreciated the new and innovative training measures adopted by the Corps, including initiatives related to drone operations and cyber awareness, and noted the pivotal role played by it in nurturing youth with values of patriotism, discipline, and social responsibility.

The Navy chief urged the youths to imbibe the values of self-discipline and teamwork, and asserted that ''individual brilliance'' alone cannot make an organisation or a nation grow.

''If you can harness this team spirit and youthful energy with unity and purpose, it will become a driving force in our nation's quest to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047,'' the admiral said.

He underlined that youth make up nearly 65 per cent of the country's population and therefore they must step in towards reaching the goal of making a developed nation by 2047, by which time, most of them will be in their late 30s or early 40s.

''So, if I see this making of a 'Viksit Bharat' akin to (the making) of a film, then you will be its actors, actresses, producers, directors, and many times its audience too in this journey,'' the Navy chief said.

Youth make 65 per cent of the Indian population, he said. ''I am not putting pressure on you to deliver, but you will have to work as you form the majority of the population,'' he said.

And you will have to rise above personal gains, he said, adding that the mindset of ''what is in it for me?'' should go out of one's lexicon.

If the organisation you are working for or the nation rises, it will bring name for you too, the admiral said. He recalled his own days as an NCC cadet and congratulated the cadets attending the camp on their selection. He applauded their outstanding parade turnout, precision drill, band performance, and cultural presentation -- giving the display a 'Bravo Zulu' -- which signifies 'well done' in naval parlance.

Drawing from his own experiences both as a cadet and an officer in uniform, he shared some life lessons with cadets to help them achieve their full potential in life.

These include -- staying away from distractions and practising self-discipline; continuous learning and upskilling to remain relevant in a fast-changing world; physical and moral courage in the face of challenges; becoming a team player with a spirit of 'One for all, all for one'; and never giving up.

He reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to supporting NCC cadets for training through initiatives like Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, specialised training camps like All India Nausainik Camp, hands-on exposure to seamanship, sailing and yachting, ship attachments, overseas deployments, and educational visits to Indian Navy ships, submarines and shores.

Admiral Tripathi urged the cadets to uphold the NCC ethos of unity, discipline, and integrity and lead a life dedicated to the nation.

As part of the event, a band performance was done by cadets of Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani, representing the Rajasthan Directorate. He also visited the NCC Flag Area, depicting the rich culture, history and development of various states and union territories, followed by a tour of technical and academic exhibits wherein cadets showcased static and functional models of ships and aircraft. A cultural show was also presented by NCC cadets through music and dance performances.

