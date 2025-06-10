Left Menu

Hopeful Resolutions: NIH Director's Vision for Restoring Research Grants

Jay Bhattacharya, NIH Director, expressed optimism about resolving suspended research grants with universities during a Senate panel discussion. The NIH has paused or terminated numerous grants and contracts since Trump's administration began, impacting thousands of research projects and university collaborations across the nation.

  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent Senate panel discussion, National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya expressed optimism about reaching an agreement with universities to address the suspended research grants. Bhattacharya appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies.

He reflected on the current administration's approach by expressing hope that a resolution would soon be achieved, allowing the restoration of paused grants. The discussion occurred during the committee's review of the NIH's budget for the year 2026.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the NIH has terminated approximately 2,100 research grants and significant contracts, valued at billions of dollars. This decision has disrupted numerous scientific projects and collaborations, as detailed in a public letter from affected scientists and researchers.

