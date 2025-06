Intrusion in Northern Skies: Russian Aircraft Breaches Finnish Airspace

On Tuesday, a Russian military aircraft reportedly violated Finland's airspace, as announced by Finland's defence ministry. This incursion has sparked a formal investigation.

Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen confirmed that the Finnish Border Guard is in charge of the inquiry. Officials are delving into the circumstances surrounding the alleged airspace breach.

This is not an isolated incident; last month, similar suspicions arose concerning two Russian aircraft crossing into Finnish airspace on May 23, further heightening regional security concerns.

