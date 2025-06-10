Left Menu

Religious Extremism and the Plight of Ahmadis in Pakistan

Religious extremists in Pakistan, particularly the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), have prevented Ahmadi community members from practicing their faith, including offering Eid prayers. Incidents involve forced conversions, arrests, and coercive measures. The Ahmadis face systemic discrimination, with their freedom of worship severely restricted under pressure from radical groups and authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Pakistan, members of the Ahmadi minority community have faced increasing hostility, with reports of religious extremists halting their Eid prayers in multiple cities.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a radical Islamist party, played a significant role in barring Ahmadis from religious practices, including forcing conversions to Islam under threat.

Authorities in Punjab have compounded the issue by arresting Ahmadis for slaughtering animals during Eid, highlighting the persistent discrimination against this vulnerable community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

