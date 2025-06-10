Religious Extremism and the Plight of Ahmadis in Pakistan

In Pakistan, members of the Ahmadi minority community have faced increasing hostility, with reports of religious extremists halting their Eid prayers in multiple cities.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a radical Islamist party, played a significant role in barring Ahmadis from religious practices, including forcing conversions to Islam under threat.

Authorities in Punjab have compounded the issue by arresting Ahmadis for slaughtering animals during Eid, highlighting the persistent discrimination against this vulnerable community.

(With inputs from agencies.)