Journalists Arrested Over Blackmail: Investigation Reveals Extortion Scheme

In a dramatic turn of events, two journalists working for different media outlets were taken into custody following allegations of blackmail and extortion, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Shazia Nisar, affiliated with a news channel, and Adarsh Jha, a digital platform news anchor, are accused of extorting substantial amounts of money from their employer's management teams. Amit Kumar, head of Sector 58 Police Station, disclosed that authorities seized Rs 34.5 lakh in cash during a search of Nisar's residence.

Law enforcement officials further announced that three separate FIRs have been lodged against Nisar and Jha, including complaints by the channel's management, HR, and CEO. The pair appeared in a Gautam Budh Nagar court, where they were remanded to judicial custody as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)