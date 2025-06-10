Wanted Under Enemy Agents Ordinance Act: Doda District's Most Elusive Trio
Jammu and Kashmir police issued a proclamation against three accused men, under the Enemy Agents Ordinance Act, in Doda district. The court has demanded their appearance within 30 days, failing which, further legal action will be pursued. The accused have evaded previous arrest attempts.
A proclamation notice has been issued against three individuals wanted under the Enemy Agents Ordinance Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police reported on Tuesday. The accused—Mohd Shafi, Shams Din, and Farooq Ahmad of Manjmi Bhagwah village—have been elusive, prompting court intervention.
The Principal Sessions Judge in Jammu issued the notice under Section 84(2) BNS for non-appearance related to an FIR filed in 2009 under Sections 3/EAO Act at the Dessa police station in Doda. A general arrest warrant was previously issued but returned unexecuted, as the individuals remain untraceable.
Authorities announced that this proclamation necessitates the accused's court appearance within 30 days of publication. Failure to comply will prompt further legal actions, emphasizing the severity of the charges and ongoing evasion of law enforcement.
