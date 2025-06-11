Fugitive Convicted in 2015 Robbery Apprehended After Dramatic Raid

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Md Nasir, who was convicted for a 2015 robbery and evasion of sentencing, following a brief exchange of fire in Bihar's Khagaria. The arrest of Nasir, a proclaimed offender, marks the end of a prolonged manhunt.

The incident dates back to November 30, 2015, when Nasir and his accomplices assaulted a victim at Anand Vihar train station, committing robbery and unnatural offenses. Despite being convicted, Nasir fled before his sentence was announced in 2019, leaving authorities in pursuit.

Nasir is also implicated in a 2010 murder-cum-robbery case in Khagaria. In an early morning raid, he attempted to escape armed with a firearm, but a brave police constable managed to subdue him, sustaining injuries in the process.