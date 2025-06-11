Left Menu

Fugitive Convicted in 2015 Robbery Apprehended After Dramatic Raid

Md Nasir, wanted for a 2015 robbery and other serious crimes, was arrested in Bihar after a confrontation with police. Convicted under multiple charges, Nasir evaded sentencing in 2019, and became a proclaimed offender in 2023. He was also linked to a 2010 murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:27 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Md Nasir, who was convicted for a 2015 robbery and evasion of sentencing, following a brief exchange of fire in Bihar's Khagaria. The arrest of Nasir, a proclaimed offender, marks the end of a prolonged manhunt.

The incident dates back to November 30, 2015, when Nasir and his accomplices assaulted a victim at Anand Vihar train station, committing robbery and unnatural offenses. Despite being convicted, Nasir fled before his sentence was announced in 2019, leaving authorities in pursuit.

Nasir is also implicated in a 2010 murder-cum-robbery case in Khagaria. In an early morning raid, he attempted to escape armed with a firearm, but a brave police constable managed to subdue him, sustaining injuries in the process.

