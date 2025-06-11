Left Menu

Troop Deployment Sparks Tension Amidst LA Protest Crisis

U.S. Marines have been deployed to Los Angeles under President Trump's orders amidst protests, sparking criticism from California Governor Newsom as being politically driven. Troops are to protect federal property without arrest authority. The deployments follow protests against immigration raids and have cost an estimated $134 million.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hundreds of U.S. Marines have been dispatched to Los Angeles in response to escalating protests, a move ordered by President Trump that has stirred controversy. The deployment, which includes more than 4,000 National Guard troops, has been criticized by California Governor Gavin Newsom as an unwarranted show of force driven by political motives.

The protests erupted following a series of immigration raids initiated by the Trump administration, with gatherings largely remaining peaceful according to state officials. Despite this, the presence of 700 Marines and over 2,000 National Guard troops aims to shield federal property and personnel, even though these forces lack the authority to make arrests.

Financial implications are notable, with the cost reaching approximately $134 million for travel, housing, and sustenance of the units, according to a Pentagon official. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass distinguished between peaceful protesters and a minority involved in looting and vandalism, advocating for full legal prosecution of those inciting violence.

