India's Defence Sector Transformed: From Import-Driven to Global Exporter
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's defence sector has drastically shifted from an import-dependent model to a significant global exporter. Initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' have fueled this transformation, resulting in increased exports, indigenous innovations, and enhanced roles for women in the armed forces.
- Country:
- India
In a significant shift over the past eleven years, India's defence sector has evolved from a predominantly import-driven model to becoming a key global exporter, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The change is attributed to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
India's defence exports have soared to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, showcasing the country's newfound prowess in military capability. Notable achievements include India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and the development of advanced missiles like the BrahMos.
The transformation is also evident in the increased participation of women in the military, with over 11,000 women officers now serving in various capacities. This period marks a shift towards strength, strategic global leadership, and self-reliance in India's defence sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Ministers Remembered: Modi Honors Nehru
PM Modi's Mega Roadshow in Gandhinagar: A Display of Strength and Solidarity
Gujarat Glows: PM Modi's Grand Gandhinagar Roadshow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Gandhinagar.
Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt Over Alleged Discrimination in Higher Education