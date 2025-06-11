India's Defence Sector Transformed: From Import-Driven to Global Exporter

In a significant shift over the past eleven years, India's defence sector has evolved from a predominantly import-driven model to becoming a key global exporter, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The change is attributed to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

India's defence exports have soared to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, showcasing the country's newfound prowess in military capability. Notable achievements include India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and the development of advanced missiles like the BrahMos.

The transformation is also evident in the increased participation of women in the military, with over 11,000 women officers now serving in various capacities. This period marks a shift towards strength, strategic global leadership, and self-reliance in India's defence sector.

