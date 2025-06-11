The Long Walk to Justice: A Case of Crime, Trial, and Execution

After a three-decade-long legal battle marked by countless appeals, Anthony Wainwright is set to be executed for his role in the brutal 1994 murder and rape of 23-year-old Carmen Gayheart. The execution is scheduled for Tuesday at Florida State Prison, marking a significant moment in a protracted case that has continuously pained the victim's family.

Wainwright's pending execution marks the sixth this year in Florida, a state that has seen a mixed pace of capital punishments, with variances in execution frequency from one year to the next. As the execution looms, his legal team exhausts final efforts to procure a stay, arguing systemic failures marred his trial and evidence, including flawed DNA and undisclosed informant agreements.

Carmen Gayheart's family, weary from years of reliving the crime through legal proceedings, anticipates the execution as a closing chapter. Maria David, Gayheart's sister, remains steadfast in witnessing Wainwright's execution, feeling burdened by the delayed justice that also contributed to emotional turmoil in the family, including the passing of their parents.