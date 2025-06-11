Left Menu

Sudan's Turmoil: Allegations and Accusations in Border Conflict

The Sudanese army has accused forces led by eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar of attacking border posts, marking a new accusation in Sudan's ongoing two-year conflict. The Sudanese military also alleged UAE involvement, although both Haftar's forces and the UAE have denied these claims. Efforts for peace remain unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:25 IST
Sudan's military has newly accused forces under Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar of launching an attack on border posts, escalating tensions in Sudan's protracted conflict. This marks the first time Sudan has directly accused Libya of involvement in the war.

The two-year conflict involves the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with alleged support from Haftar and the UAE. While Sudan suggests arms deliveries and drone strikes were involved, both Haftar's forces and the UAE have denied these allegations.

Further complicating regional dynamics, Egypt has backed Haftar but also supports Sudan's army. The border clash reportedly occurred in the Libya-Egypt-Sudan triangle, a strategic area near key conflict zones like al-Fashir, North Darfur's capital.

