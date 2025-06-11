Sudan's Turmoil: Allegations and Accusations in Border Conflict

Sudan's military has newly accused forces under Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar of launching an attack on border posts, escalating tensions in Sudan's protracted conflict. This marks the first time Sudan has directly accused Libya of involvement in the war.

The two-year conflict involves the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with alleged support from Haftar and the UAE. While Sudan suggests arms deliveries and drone strikes were involved, both Haftar's forces and the UAE have denied these allegations.

Further complicating regional dynamics, Egypt has backed Haftar but also supports Sudan's army. The border clash reportedly occurred in the Libya-Egypt-Sudan triangle, a strategic area near key conflict zones like al-Fashir, North Darfur's capital.