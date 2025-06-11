Manhunt in the Enchantments: The Search for Travis Decker

Authorities have intensified their search for Travis Decker, an ex-soldier wanted in connection with the deaths of his three daughters, after a potential sighting in Washington state's Cascade Range. The sighting followed a tip from hikers, prompting authorities to alert residents and deploy tracking teams.

The Chelan County Sheriff's office announced in a Facebook post that a helicopter team spotted a solitary hiker near Colchuk Lake. The individual, believed to be Decker, reportedly evaded sight as the helicopter neared. Subsequent efforts by K-9 teams traced him towards the Ingalls Creek Trailhead, yet Decker remains elusive.

Travis Decker, once an infantryman in the US Army, failed to return his daughters after a scheduled visit on May 30. The children's bodies were found days later. In light of developments, residents have been advised to secure their homes while the search, covering expansive and rugged terrain, continues.