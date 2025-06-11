Left Menu

Trump's Warning Echoes Ahead of U.S. Army's 250th Parade

U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned against protests at the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade, promising strong measures for any unrest. Security agencies, including the FBI, are gearing up for large crowds, while 'No Kings' activists have nine permits for protests slated during the same weekend event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 08:38 IST
Trump's Warning Echoes Ahead of U.S. Army's 250th Parade
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning against potential protests at the upcoming military parade celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary in Washington. 'For those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force,' Trump announced from the Oval Office.

Preparations are underway as law enforcement agencies, led by U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Matt McCool, expect massive turnout for Saturday's event. Thousands of officers and specialists from across the nation are set to maintain order, despite reported absence of credible threats from the FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department. Nine permits for peaceful protests have nonetheless been confirmed, according to Secret Service sources.

Trump also referenced his decision to reinforce Los Angeles with National Guard troops and Marines amid recent unrest linked to federal immigration raids. This significant move, criticized by state and local leaders, was defended as necessary for curbing potential chaos. The weekend's festivities will not only mark the Army's milestone but will coincide with Trump's 79th birthday, featuring a National Mall festival and a grand parade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025