Trump's Warning Echoes Ahead of U.S. Army's 250th Parade

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning against potential protests at the upcoming military parade celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary in Washington. 'For those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force,' Trump announced from the Oval Office.

Preparations are underway as law enforcement agencies, led by U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Matt McCool, expect massive turnout for Saturday's event. Thousands of officers and specialists from across the nation are set to maintain order, despite reported absence of credible threats from the FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department. Nine permits for peaceful protests have nonetheless been confirmed, according to Secret Service sources.

Trump also referenced his decision to reinforce Los Angeles with National Guard troops and Marines amid recent unrest linked to federal immigration raids. This significant move, criticized by state and local leaders, was defended as necessary for curbing potential chaos. The weekend's festivities will not only mark the Army's milestone but will coincide with Trump's 79th birthday, featuring a National Mall festival and a grand parade.

