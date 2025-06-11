Left Menu

LA Immigration Raids Ignite Citywide Protests and Fear

Jacob Vasquez, a worker at a Los Angeles clothing warehouse, was detained in immigration raids that sparked protests. Over 100 people were detained, with advocates arguing they were denied due process. The raids, criticized by local leaders, have fueled unrest and fear among the immigrant community.

Updated: 11-06-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:46 IST
Jacob Vasquez, a Mexican immigrant and worker at a Los Angeles clothing warehouse, was among those detained in recent immigration raids in LA's fashion district and Southern California Home Depot parking lots. Federal immigration authorities have detained more than 100 individuals during these operations, deemed part of a broader crackdown.

The raids have incited protests throughout Los Angeles, escalating after President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to the area. Demonstrations have varied from peaceful to violent, including instances of freeway blockades and vehicle fires. Immigrant advocates argue the detained have clean records and are denied due process.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticized the raids, stating they target the sizable immigrant population, exacerbating fears even among legal residents. Concerns have grown as the detained, like Vasquez, have lacked communication with family or legal representation, intensifying the city's unrest.

