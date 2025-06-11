Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentences in Chhattisgarh Kidnapping Case

The Supreme Court has upheld the life imprisonment sentences for two convicts who kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl in 2019, rejecting their appeal against the Chhattisgarh High Court's decision.

Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan dismissed the appeal of Sanjay Paikra and Pustam Yadav, affirming their conviction alongside a third accused in the case.

The bench maintained the verdict based on evidence, noting the minor's status, and dismissed arguments that suggested the girl was a consenting party during her confinement.

(With inputs from agencies.)