Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentences in Chhattisgarh Kidnapping Case
The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by two convicts challenging their life sentences in a 2019 case involving the kidnapping and rape of a 13-year-old girl. The appeal was against the Chhattisgarh High Court's verdict, which upheld the trial court's conviction of the accused for the serious offenses.
The Supreme Court has upheld the life imprisonment sentences for two convicts who kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl in 2019, rejecting their appeal against the Chhattisgarh High Court's decision.
Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan dismissed the appeal of Sanjay Paikra and Pustam Yadav, affirming their conviction alongside a third accused in the case.
The bench maintained the verdict based on evidence, noting the minor's status, and dismissed arguments that suggested the girl was a consenting party during her confinement.
