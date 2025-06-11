KCR Faces Judicial Inquiry on Kaleshwaram Project Allegations

On Wednesday, KCR, the BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister, made an appearance before the judicial commission investigating alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

The irrigation project, developed during the previous BRS administration, has come under fire for reported defects, prompting the probe.

As KCR arrived at the commission's office, a notable assembly of BRS leaders and workers gathered, prompting police to bolster security measures.

The commission has diligently questioned numerous engineers and officials, particularly from the irrigation department, since the investigation commenced over a year ago.

Previously, KCR's nephew, BRS MLA T Harish Rao, and BJP Lok Sabha member Eatala Rajender faced the panel over their roles in the project.

The Kaleshwaram project became a contentious topic during the 2023 assembly elections, with reports characterizing it as potentially the nation's largest man-made disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)