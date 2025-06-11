Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Victory Under Judicial Scrutiny

The Kerala High Court is scrutinizing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral victory from Wayanad after issuing a notice prompted by a plea challenging her win. The plea alleges that Vadra failed to properly disclose asset details during the bypolls.

Justice K Babu has handed Vadra a notice following claims by BJP candidate Navya Haridas, Vadra's rival in the election. Haridas asserts that Vadra provided misleading information about personal and family assets in her nomination papers, violating the Model Code of Conduct.

With over five lakh votes separating her from Vadra, Haridas seeks to annul the election results over purported information suppression. The court will revisit the case in August, highlighting the ongoing scrutiny Vadra faces over her electoral practices.

