Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Victory Under Judicial Scrutiny

The Kerala High Court has issued a notice to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding a plea challenging her election victory in the Wayanad bypoll. Vadra is accused of failing to disclose accurate information about her and her family's assets, potentially violating election conduct rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:47 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court is scrutinizing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral victory from Wayanad after issuing a notice prompted by a plea challenging her win. The plea alleges that Vadra failed to properly disclose asset details during the bypolls.

Justice K Babu has handed Vadra a notice following claims by BJP candidate Navya Haridas, Vadra's rival in the election. Haridas asserts that Vadra provided misleading information about personal and family assets in her nomination papers, violating the Model Code of Conduct.

With over five lakh votes separating her from Vadra, Haridas seeks to annul the election results over purported information suppression. The court will revisit the case in August, highlighting the ongoing scrutiny Vadra faces over her electoral practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

