Left Menu

South Korea Halts Border Broadcasts: A New Quiet

South Korea's military has halted loudspeaker broadcasts targeting North Korea near the border. This decision follows a year after broadcasts of propaganda and K-pop were resumed in July. The move is expected to impact the ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:32 IST
South Korea Halts Border Broadcasts: A New Quiet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant move, South Korea's military has decided to suspend the controversial loudspeaker broadcasts near the border that specifically targeted North Korea. This decision was reported by Yonhap news agency on Wednesday, marking a shift in South Korea's psychological operations strategy.

The broadcasts, which included a mix of propaganda and popular K-pop music, were resumed in July of last year, creating a stir in the already tense Korean peninsula. The broadcasts have long been a subject of contention between the two Koreas.

The cessation of these broadcasts might indicate a step towards reducing tensions between the two countries, as diplomatic efforts continue to establish a more peaceful coexistence in the region.

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025