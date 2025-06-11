South Korea Halts Border Broadcasts: A New Quiet

In a significant move, South Korea's military has decided to suspend the controversial loudspeaker broadcasts near the border that specifically targeted North Korea. This decision was reported by Yonhap news agency on Wednesday, marking a shift in South Korea's psychological operations strategy.

The broadcasts, which included a mix of propaganda and popular K-pop music, were resumed in July of last year, creating a stir in the already tense Korean peninsula. The broadcasts have long been a subject of contention between the two Koreas.

The cessation of these broadcasts might indicate a step towards reducing tensions between the two countries, as diplomatic efforts continue to establish a more peaceful coexistence in the region.