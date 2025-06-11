Blaze Smolders in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Lobby: Quick Response Prevents Major Damage
A fire erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly lobby, causing minimal damage to furniture and photographs. Quickly controlled by the local fire station, the blaze's cause remains under investigation but may have stemmed from a short circuit in the legislative assembly housed in the Civil Secretariat.
- Country:
- India
A minor fire incident occurred in the lobby of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday, resulting in slight damage to furniture and some old photographs. The fire was reported at 9.34 am and was swiftly extinguished within a few minutes, according to officials.
The Fire and Emergency Services department indicated that the blaze's origin remains undetermined, but initial investigations suggest a short circuit might have been the cause. The lobby area of the double-storey legislative assembly, located within the Civil Secretariat complex, was affected.
Fortunately, the local fire station in the civil secretariat managed to control the fire promptly, minimizing damage and ensuring safety. The incident affected some historical photographs and furniture, which were partly damaged in the blaze.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- fire
- assembly
- lobby
- damage
- secretariat
- photographs
- furniture
- short circuit
- investigation
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Cabinet: Swift Actions for Rain Damage and Sporting Triumphs
Tura Secretariat Set to Transform Governance for Garo Hills
Harvard Returns Historic Enslaved Photographs to South Carolina Museum
Harvard Relinquishes Ownership of Historic Slave Photographs
Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation at Haryana Civil Secretariat