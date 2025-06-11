Blaze Smolders in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Lobby: Quick Response Prevents Major Damage

A minor fire incident occurred in the lobby of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday, resulting in slight damage to furniture and some old photographs. The fire was reported at 9.34 am and was swiftly extinguished within a few minutes, according to officials.

The Fire and Emergency Services department indicated that the blaze's origin remains undetermined, but initial investigations suggest a short circuit might have been the cause. The lobby area of the double-storey legislative assembly, located within the Civil Secretariat complex, was affected.

Fortunately, the local fire station in the civil secretariat managed to control the fire promptly, minimizing damage and ensuring safety. The incident affected some historical photographs and furniture, which were partly damaged in the blaze.