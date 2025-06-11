Fueled Protests: The National Debate on Military Use in U.S. Cities

Nationwide protests erupted in response to President Trump's order of sweeping immigration raids, prompting intense debate on the use of military force within U.S. borders.

Los Angeles and other cities faced unrest, with California Governor Gavin Newsom suing the Trump administration over federal troop deployments, escalating tensions with the Republican President.

This scenario echoes historical instances of military involvement in civilian law enforcement, fueling wider discussions about immigration policies and state versus federal authority.