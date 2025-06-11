Left Menu

The Vanishing Art of Court Craft

The Supreme Court highlighted a concerning trend among young lawyers who are neglecting the art of court craft. A bench criticized a lawyer for leaving as an order was being dictated, emphasizing that court craft constitutes 70% of legal practice, contrary to the notion that only reading cases is crucial.

Updated: 11-06-2025 12:43 IST
The Vanishing Art of Court Craft
The decline in the practice of 'court craft' among young lawyers has caught the attention of the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, a bench comprising Justices S V N Bhatti and P B Varale expressed disappointment over a young lawyer walking away while an order was being dictated.

The incident occurred when the lawyer mentioned a request for adjournment via a letter. Despite this, as the bench commenced the dictation of the order, the lawyer attempted to leave the courtroom, prompting a stern observation by the justices.

'The young generation does not want to learn the court craft,' the bench remarked, stressing that while reading cases is critical, it only accounts for 30% of the legal practice. The remaining 70%, according to the justices, is mastering court craft—a skill they fear is diminishing among new practitioners.

