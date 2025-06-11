The Vanishing Art of Court Craft

The decline in the practice of 'court craft' among young lawyers has caught the attention of the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, a bench comprising Justices S V N Bhatti and P B Varale expressed disappointment over a young lawyer walking away while an order was being dictated.

The incident occurred when the lawyer mentioned a request for adjournment via a letter. Despite this, as the bench commenced the dictation of the order, the lawyer attempted to leave the courtroom, prompting a stern observation by the justices.

'The young generation does not want to learn the court craft,' the bench remarked, stressing that while reading cases is critical, it only accounts for 30% of the legal practice. The remaining 70%, according to the justices, is mastering court craft—a skill they fear is diminishing among new practitioners.