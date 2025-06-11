Constitution: India's Quiet Revolution Unveiled at Oxford Union

At the Oxford Union, Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai hailed the Indian Constitution as a 'quiet revolution etched in ink', emphasizing its transformative impact on marginalized communities. As the second Dalit and first Buddhist CJI, Gavai highlighted the Constitution's role in uplifting the oppressed.

Addressing historical inequalities, Gavai noted the Constitution's drafters included representatives from marginalized groups like Dalits, Adivasis, and women. He stressed the Constitution's social focus and its active commitment to equality and justice, rather than mere declaration, affirming its role as more than a legal or political framework.

Gavai referenced B R Ambedkar's vision of social democracy and highlighted affirmative action's evolution in India. He cited landmark Supreme Court judgments and the recent women's reservation amendment as exemplars of the Constitution's ongoing commitment to expanding and deepening representative equity.

