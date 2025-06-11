Tensions at the Tri-Border: Sudanese Army's Strategic Retreat

The Sudanese army has made a strategic retreat from the contentious Libya-Egypt-Sudan border triangle, according to a statement released on Wednesday. This move follows accusations of an attack by forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), part of the ongoing civil war dynamics.

In its defense against the RSF, the Sudanese military announced the evacuation as part of a larger strategy to counter perceived threats in the area, located near the frontline city of al-Fashir. Haftar's forces, however, denied involvement in any cross-border aggression, attributing the skirmish to forces allied with the Sudanese army.

Compounding the tension, Sudan accused the United Arab Emirates of orchestrating weapons deliveries through the corridor, a claim the UAE denied. Egypt, a supporter of the Sudanese army, also has ties with Haftar, complicating the geopolitical landscape further.