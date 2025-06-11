Left Menu

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's Diplomatic Visit to Israel

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is set to travel to Israel to address the Israeli parliament on June 22, according to a report by Punchbowl News. During this visit, Johnson is also expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Reuters has yet to confirm the details of this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:06 IST
Mike Johnson

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is planning a diplomatic visit to Israel where he will address the Israeli parliament on June 22, according to Punchbowl News.

During this brief trip, Johnson aims to hold discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, as per the report.

However, Reuters has not yet confirmed the details of Johnson's anticipated visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

