Trump's Growing Doubts on Iran Nuclear Negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed growing skepticism over Iran's willingness to cease uranium enrichment, a key obstacle in nuclear negotiations with Washington.

In a recent interview with the 'Pod Force One' podcast, Trump admitted uncertainty when asked about the prospects of convincing Iran to shut down its nuclear program. He candidly stated, 'I don't know.'

Trump's comments suggest that his confidence in successfully brokering a deal with Iran is waning, marking a significant tone change in his approach to the nuclear talks.