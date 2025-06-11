Court Grants Bail in Complex Rape Case: A Relationship Without Strings?

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a man accused of rape on the grounds of promising marriage falsely. The case hinges on the nature of the relationship, which may have been consensual and without commitment, a possibility noted by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj.

According to court documents, the complainant, who was reportedly the man's coworker, accused him of promising marriage and inducing her into a sexual relationship. However, it was revealed that she knew of his longstanding relationship with another woman. This complex relationship dynamic came under court scrutiny.

The court refrained from making further comments, emphasizing the importance of the trial process for establishing facts. The man, who had been in custody for over a month without any prior criminal record, was granted bail, awaiting a more thorough judicial review during trial proceedings.

