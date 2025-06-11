Left Menu

Vandalism of B R Ambedkar Statue Sparks Outrage

A statue of B R Ambedkar in Noorpur Jattan was vandalized, allegedly on orders from a pro-Khalistan leader, sparking local outrage. Police have registered a case, and the community demands action. The incident follows similar attacks in Punjab, raising concerns over the safety of Ambedkar statues.

Updated: 11-06-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:25 IST
Vandalism of B R Ambedkar Statue Sparks Outrage
statue
  • Country:
  • India

The vandalism of a B R Ambedkar statue in Noorpur Jattan has ignited public outrage, with allegations pointing towards a Khalistani leader as the instigator. Police have noted significant damage to the statue, including its hands, according to Inspector Gagandeep Singh.

The incident was flagged by Kulwant Singh Bhuno of the Ambedkar Sena, with a video circulating on social media confirming the vandalism. Pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun purportedly claimed responsibility for the act.

Local authorities have launched an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Political figures, including BSP's Avtar Singh Karimpuri, have strongly condemned the attack, demanding swift action and heightened security measures for Ambedkar statues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

