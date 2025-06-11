Left Menu

Kosovo Welcomes U.S. Deportees: A New Partnership Strengthens

Kosovo has agreed to accept migrants deported from the U.S., planning to take in 50 deportees annually. This move is part of the U.S.'s strategy to fulfill deportation promises. Kosovo already aids Denmark with inmate accommodation and seeks ties to the U.S. for strengthened relations.

Updated: 11-06-2025 16:26 IST
Kosovo has announced its willingness to receive migrants deported from the United States, with an annual intake of 50 deportees. The arrangement was confirmed in a statement sent to Reuters, highlighting that the individuals must meet certain criteria concerning the rule of law and public order.

This agreement is in line with the United States' search for partners to accommodate deported third-party nationals, as part of former President Donald Trump's commitment to unprecedented levels of deportations. The Balkan nation, which has a population of 1.6 million, is already set to house 300 Danish prison inmates from 2027 onwards, in return for financial compensation.

The ties between Kosovo and the United States remain robust, notably due to U.S. support for Kosovo's independence from Serbia in 2008. The government expressed its deep appreciation for U.S. backing, emphasizing the significance of this ongoing relationship.

