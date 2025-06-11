Drafting Dilemma: Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Military Service Debate

A conflict over military conscription for Israel's ultra-Orthodox Haredi community is causing ripples through Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.

Traditionally exempt from military service, the Haredi community faces a significant shift following a Supreme Court ruling mandating their conscription, intensifying social tensions in Israel.

Netanyahu is under pressure, balancing demands from religious parties for legal protections for Haredi students against growing societal pressures to integrate them into military service. The outcome could reshape Israel's future policies regarding military exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)