Drafting Dilemma: Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Military Service Debate
A rift over military conscription of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Haredi community threatens Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition. Historically exempt, the Haredim face new Supreme Court demands to serve, unsettling Israeli society. As Netanyahu navigates internal pressures, the future of these exemptions remains uncertain.
A conflict over military conscription for Israel's ultra-Orthodox Haredi community is causing ripples through Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.
Traditionally exempt from military service, the Haredi community faces a significant shift following a Supreme Court ruling mandating their conscription, intensifying social tensions in Israel.
Netanyahu is under pressure, balancing demands from religious parties for legal protections for Haredi students against growing societal pressures to integrate them into military service. The outcome could reshape Israel's future policies regarding military exemptions.
