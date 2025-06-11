Left Menu

The Espionage Allegations Against Influencer Jyoti Malhotra

Jyoti Malhotra, a social media influencer, was denied bail by a local court amid espionage charges. Arrested on May 16, Malhotra is accused of liaising with Pakistani intelligence operatives. While no military-related evidence was found, authorities argue the investigation continues. Her next hearing is set for June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:58 IST
  • India

A local court denied bail to social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who is embroiled in espionage allegations. The bail hearing was presided over by Judicial Magistrate Sunil Kumar, who sided with the police's argument that the investigation was ongoing. Malhotra's case will continue with a hearing slated for June 23.

The 33-year-old influencer and YouTuber was apprehended by Hisar Police on May 16 under suspicion of espionage. Initial five-day police remand preceded multiple extensions as authorities sought further questioning. Malhotra, known for her travel YouTube channel 'Travel with JO,' was booked under the Official Secrets Act.

Authorities claim Malhotra was interacting with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, although no direct military-related evidence has surfaced. Police revealed her communication with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, an expelled staffer from the Pakistani High Commission. Allegedly developed as an asset, her connections remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

