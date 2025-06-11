Left Menu

Deadly Deception: A Spouse's Hidden Betrayal

A woman in Uttar Pradesh, Sangeeta, conspired with her partner to drug and kill her husband, Kannan. After filing a false missing report, she confessed to the crime during police interrogation. The body was later found in the Rapti River, leading to the arrest of both accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:42 IST
Deadly Deception: A Spouse's Hidden Betrayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling tale of betrayal, a woman from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Sangeeta, has been accused of drugging and murdering her husband with the assistance of her partner, Anil Shukla. The case unfolded in the Balrampur district, where local authorities were alerted to a potential crime.

The incident came to light when Sangeeta reported her husband, Kannan, missing to the Dhebarua police on June 2. Initially seen as a straightforward missing person's case, the investigation quickly turned suspicious when leads failed to align with Sangeeta's account.

Under sustained police questioning, Sangeeta confessed to the crime, revealing her illicit relationship with Anil Shukla. Together, they allegedly sedated and killed Kannan near a bridge over the Rapti River before disposing of his body. The police have since arrested both suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025