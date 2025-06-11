Deadly Deception: A Spouse's Hidden Betrayal
A woman in Uttar Pradesh, Sangeeta, conspired with her partner to drug and kill her husband, Kannan. After filing a false missing report, she confessed to the crime during police interrogation. The body was later found in the Rapti River, leading to the arrest of both accused.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling tale of betrayal, a woman from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Sangeeta, has been accused of drugging and murdering her husband with the assistance of her partner, Anil Shukla. The case unfolded in the Balrampur district, where local authorities were alerted to a potential crime.
The incident came to light when Sangeeta reported her husband, Kannan, missing to the Dhebarua police on June 2. Initially seen as a straightforward missing person's case, the investigation quickly turned suspicious when leads failed to align with Sangeeta's account.
Under sustained police questioning, Sangeeta confessed to the crime, revealing her illicit relationship with Anil Shukla. Together, they allegedly sedated and killed Kannan near a bridge over the Rapti River before disposing of his body. The police have since arrested both suspects.
