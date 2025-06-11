Stampede at Chinnaswamy: Inside the Bengaluru Tragedy Investigation

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha is spearheading a magisterial probe into the stampede that occurred near Chinnaswamy stadium. The incident, which took place on June 4, involved chaotic crowd management, leading to injuries among attendees. Victims have recorded statements as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Syed Abu Jaffer, one of the individuals affected, recounted his experience, noting police presence but insufficient crowd control. He confirmed recovering his statement with the Deputy Commissioner, who has promised to cover his medical expenses. Another victim, Rajesh M G, described the overwhelming crowd and resultant injuries, citing lack of police deployment and preventive measures.

The investigation will summon government, police officials, and event organizers, including the Karnataka State Cricket Association and DNA Entertainment Private Limited. The Deputy Commissioner is expected to submit a comprehensive report to the government within 15 days post-inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)