Visa Scandal Unveiled: The CBI's Hunt for Shokeen

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Shubham Shokeen and others for orchestrating a visa scam involving Schengen visas at the French embassy. The operation targeted Punjab applicants, generating substantial profits. The CBI is pursuing Shokeen, who allegedly fled the country. Interpol issued India's first Silver Notice in connection.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Shubham Shokeen, a law officer at the French embassy, alongside his family members and associates, for orchestrating a massive Schengen visa scam.

The investigation reveals Shokeen's network targeted applicants from Punjab, demanding substantial payments in exchange for expedited visa approvals. The accused allegedly destroyed documentation post-approval, raising alarming legal concerns.

To support the investigation, CBI liaised with global law enforcement agencies, culminating in an Interpol Silver Notice. The illicit operation amassed significant wealth for Shokeen, who is believed to have fled the country to elude authorities.

