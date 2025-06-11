Trump Alters American Landscapes: A Week in Review

President Donald Trump has initiated several significant policy changes, rekindling debates across the country. Notable is the military's decision to reinstate original names of bases altered during 2023 racial justice protests. Trump revealed plans to restore names such as Fort Lee, originally named after Confederate leader Robert E. Lee.

Meanwhile, the administration accelerated the release of U.S. Dietary Guidelines, aimed at influencing upcoming school nutrition standards. Despite these efforts, the timing remains contentious as school districts scramble to adjust. Critics argue such sudden changes reflect broader governance issues within the Trump administration.

Tensions also escalated in Los Angeles amidst protests against targeted ICE raids. Trump's deployment of the National Guard and U.S. Marines has faced significant backlash, especially in communities such as Little Tokyo, leading to a mix of public dissent and calls for order.

(With inputs from agencies.)