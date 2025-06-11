US-Pakistan-India Dynamics: Navigating Strategic Partnerships

US Army General Michael Kurilla underscored the necessity of fostering bilateral ties with both Pakistan and India, dismissing the notion that such relationships are mutually exclusive. He argued before the US House Armed Services Committee that Washington could maintain productive partnerships with both South Asian nations.

Kurilla praised Pakistan's role in combating ISIS-Khorasan, highlighting a robust intelligence-sharing arrangement. Pakistan's efforts have led to significant actions against ISIS-K, including the extradition of high-profile terrorists like Mohammad Sharifullah, involved in the 2021 Kabul airport attack.

Amid these developments, an Indian Parliamentary delegation visited the US to discuss terrorism issues following the recent Pahalgam attack. The dialogue reflects ongoing efforts to address regional terrorism challenges and enhance international cooperation.